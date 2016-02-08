Algeria approves new constitution

8 February 2016 9:20 AM

Algeria's parliament has overwhelmingly approved a new constitution aimed at reforming the country by limiting presidents to two terms and recognizing the language used by its Berber minority as the official language. Tunisian defence minister visited the first anti-terrorist barrier built on the country's frontier with Libya as part of anti-terror measures announced by the Prime Minister Habib Essid last summer. The barrier is part of a planned 196 kilometre fence hoped to stem the flow of militants and weapons from Libya into Tunisia. An elderly Australian woman has been released by an al-Qaeda-linked terror group three weeks after she and her doctor husband were snatched from a village in Burkina Faso where they had been running a medical clinic.