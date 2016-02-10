Zimbabwe has appealed to local businesses and charities for more than $1.5bn aid to save more than a quarter of the population from starvation due to drought."The government of Zimbabwe requires a total of [$1.57bn] with effect from February to December 2016," Zimbabwe's vice president Emmerson Mnangagwa said at a news conference in the capital Harare on Tuesday, adding that more than three million people were in need of food and water
Zimbabwe pleads for cash to stop mass starvation
