Police fired tear gas on Tuesday to disperse youths protesting Ebola restrictions that have halted market activity in Sierra Leone's northern Kambia district, police said. The restrictions were introduced after two Ebola cases emerged this month, and authorities searched for some people put under quarantine in the district.
Sierra Leone : Youth Protest Against Ebola Restrictions
|
Ugandan MP's petition the ICC for investigation into 'genocide' by the army and the police
|
6 January 2017 9:19 AM
|
5 January 2017 8:54 AM
|
Mozambique's Renamo opposition party extends ceasefire to aid peace talks
|
4 January 2017 9:20 AM
|
3 January 2017 9:21 AM
|
2 January 2017 11:09 AM
|
30 December 2016 8:33 AM
|
Gambia's president-elect urges regional bloc to speed up negotiations on Jammeh's departure
|
29 December 2016 8:39 AM
|
28 December 2016 10:35 AM
|
23 December 2016 8:26 AM
|
21 December 2016 11:28 AM