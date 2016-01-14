African nations in line for $15 million to keep the continent polio-free Rotary announces $35 million in grants to support the global effort to end polio, including $15 million to support polio eradication efforts in five African countries. CHINA’S imports from Africa fell nearly 40% last year, officials said Wednesday, as low commodity prices and slowing growth in the Asian giant hit trade. A suicide bomber on Wednesday killed 13 worshippers and wounded at least one in an attack on a mosque in northern Cameroon, according to officials. The attack was suspected to have been carried out by terror group, Boko Haram.
China imports fall
|
Ugandan MP's petition the ICC for investigation into 'genocide' by the army and the police
|
6 January 2017 9:19 AM
|
5 January 2017 8:54 AM
|
Mozambique's Renamo opposition party extends ceasefire to aid peace talks
|
4 January 2017 9:20 AM
|
3 January 2017 9:21 AM
|
2 January 2017 11:09 AM
|
30 December 2016 8:33 AM
|
Gambia's president-elect urges regional bloc to speed up negotiations on Jammeh's departure
|
29 December 2016 8:39 AM
|
28 December 2016 10:35 AM
|
23 December 2016 8:26 AM
|
21 December 2016 11:28 AM