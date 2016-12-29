Ray White commented on a call for prison inmates to be allowed cellphones in prisons for safety, following reports of an incident in Port Elizabeth that saw prisoners being killed due to gang violence. His view is that prisoners should not dictate to correctional services, rights withstanding.
Should inmates be allowed cellphones in prison?
|
Is South Africa’s political situation so bad that it poses a global risk?
|
5 January 2017 9:24 AM
|
4 January 2017 9:33 AM
|
Are we doing our children any favours with a 20% concession?
|
3 January 2017 9:32 AM
|
15 December 2016 11:32 AM
|
14 December 2016 10:27 AM
|
9 December 2016 11:26 AM
|
8 December 2016 10:19 AM
|
7 December 2016 9:29 AM
|
6 December 2016 9:56 AM