The country has been struggling to put faith in any leadership offered by the ruling party, which is why the NEC meeting being held today to decide whether or not Zuma has the support he needs to continue as President. Stephen calls for an long overdue need for leadership to make this decision and many more.
Leadership Starts Now ( S.Grootes )
|
Is South Africa’s political situation so bad that it poses a global risk?
|
5 January 2017 9:24 AM
|
4 January 2017 9:33 AM
|
Are we doing our children any favours with a 20% concession?
|
3 January 2017 9:32 AM
|
29 December 2016 11:05 AM
|
15 December 2016 11:32 AM
|
14 December 2016 10:27 AM
|
9 December 2016 11:26 AM
|
8 December 2016 10:19 AM
|
7 December 2016 9:29 AM
|
6 December 2016 9:56 AM