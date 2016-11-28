John Robbie's Comment

Leadership Starts Now ( S.Grootes )


The country has been struggling to put faith in any leadership offered by the ruling party, which is why the NEC meeting being held today to decide whether or not Zuma has the support he needs to continue as President. Stephen calls for an long overdue need for leadership to make this decision and many more.  

Is South Africa’s political situation so bad that it poses a global risk?

Is South Africa’s political situation so bad that it poses a global risk?

5 January 2017 9:24 AM
The problem with matric results

The problem with matric results

4 January 2017 9:33 AM
Are we doing our children any favours with a 20% concession?

Are we doing our children any favours with a 20% concession?

3 January 2017 9:32 AM
Should inmates be allowed cellphones in prison?

Should inmates be allowed cellphones in prison?

29 December 2016 11:05 AM
FINAL SHOW

FINAL SHOW

15 December 2016 11:32 AM
The Nuclear Rush

The Nuclear Rush

14 December 2016 10:27 AM
World Anti-Corruption Day

World Anti-Corruption Day

9 December 2016 11:26 AM
John is back from the UK

John is back from the UK

8 December 2016 10:19 AM
Can Speed Limits Really Apply to All? ( S.GROOTES)

Can Speed Limits Really Apply to All? ( S.GROOTES)

7 December 2016 9:29 AM
Wits Fees go up 8% ( S.Grootes)

Wits Fees go up 8% ( S.Grootes)

6 December 2016 9:56 AM
Features
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
Random Acts of Kindness with Dis-Chem
Random Acts of Kindness with Dis-Chem

Nominate a charity that you feel is in desperate need of help.
State Capture Inquiry
State Capture Inquiry

Everything you need to know about the State Capture Inquiry.
#Change4Cancer
#Change4Cancer

Cancer survivor Xolani Gwala on how medication and care can be made accessible to all and it doesn't need to be a death sentence.
2018 Nedbank Business Accelerator
2018 Nedbank Business Accelerator

Helping successful, established entrepreneurs take their businesses to the next level.
Win
Make your summer even bigger with KAMERS
Make your summer even bigger with KAMERS

Win 1 of 10 summer hampers with KAMERS on 702.

The Nedbank Franchise Business Breakfast with 702
The Nedbank Franchise Business Breakfast with 702

The Nedbank Franchise Business Breakfast on 702.
Submit your questions for the Dis-Chem Brain of 702 in 2019
Submit your questions for the Dis-Chem Brain of 702 in 2019

The Dis-Chem Brain of 702 is back and it’s the perfect opportunity to prove your brainpower!
We’d love to meet you!
We’d love to meet you!

Experience the thrill of live talk radio as it happens!
EWN Headlines
Prasa ready to recover over R58m from firm over services not rendered
Prasa ready to recover over R58m from firm over services not rendered

This comes after Prasa was on Tuesday awarded a rescission of a default judgment in the High Court in Pretoria meaning that the judgment made against it earlier this year is no longer valid.
[WATCH LIVE] Vlakfontein murder accused apply for bail
[WATCH LIVE] Vlakfontein murder accused apply for bail

The two men accused of murdering seven people in Vlakfontein are applying for bail.
Vlakfontein murder accused appear in court after delays
Vlakfontein murder accused appear in court after delays

The case against Ernest Mabaso and Fita Khupe will be heard in front of a new magistrate t at Protea Magistrates Court after being transferred from Lenasia last week.

Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us