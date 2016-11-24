IPID is investigating Acting National Police Commissioner Kgomotso Phalane for allegations of defeating the ends of justice in a probe into how he could afford his R8m Pretoria mansion. This will be the 4th consecutive top cop to be implicated in wrongdoing during their term of office.
Another Top Cop in the Line of Fire ( S.Grootes)
