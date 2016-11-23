John Robbie's Comment

The Key Word is Freedom( S.Grootes)


Amidst much disagreement and controversy South Africa is looking at setting the minimum wage. Stephen thinks he has the key ingredient to make things work.

Is South Africa’s political situation so bad that it poses a global risk?

5 January 2017 9:24 AM
The problem with matric results

4 January 2017 9:33 AM
Are we doing our children any favours with a 20% concession?

3 January 2017 9:32 AM
Should inmates be allowed cellphones in prison?

29 December 2016 11:05 AM
FINAL SHOW

15 December 2016 11:32 AM
The Nuclear Rush

14 December 2016 10:27 AM
World Anti-Corruption Day

9 December 2016 11:26 AM
John is back from the UK

8 December 2016 10:19 AM
Can Speed Limits Really Apply to All? ( S.GROOTES)

7 December 2016 9:29 AM
Wits Fees go up 8% ( S.Grootes)

6 December 2016 9:56 AM
