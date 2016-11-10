Parts of Johannesburg, Ekurhuleni and Tshwane were damaged by flash floods. Roads were also flooded leading to deaths of some drivers. What should have been or still can be done to prevent such disasters? And who’s to carry the blame this time?
Flash Floods Cause Havoc
|
Is South Africa’s political situation so bad that it poses a global risk?
|
5 January 2017 9:24 AM
|
4 January 2017 9:33 AM
|
Are we doing our children any favours with a 20% concession?
|
3 January 2017 9:32 AM
|
29 December 2016 11:05 AM
|
15 December 2016 11:32 AM
|
14 December 2016 10:27 AM
|
9 December 2016 11:26 AM
|
8 December 2016 10:19 AM
|
7 December 2016 9:29 AM
|
6 December 2016 9:56 AM