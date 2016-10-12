Acting Police Commissioner Lt-Gen Khomotso Phahlane briefed the media on fees protest policing where he said the police did all they could to minimise brutality. What is the right approach in these circumstances? How do the police maintain law and order without inciting and provoking protestors? Is relying on the police a sustainable solution?
SAPS: professional peacekeepers or brutal bullies?
|
Is South Africa’s political situation so bad that it poses a global risk?
|
5 January 2017 9:24 AM
|
4 January 2017 9:33 AM
|
Are we doing our children any favours with a 20% concession?
|
3 January 2017 9:32 AM
|
29 December 2016 11:05 AM
|
15 December 2016 11:32 AM
|
14 December 2016 10:27 AM
|
9 December 2016 11:26 AM
|
8 December 2016 10:19 AM
|
7 December 2016 9:29 AM
|
6 December 2016 9:56 AM