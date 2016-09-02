John Robbie spoke about the fractions in the ANC and in government. One of the heroes in the struggle, Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa – who very well knows the leadership crisis in the country seems to be sitting on the fence about the solutions. He needs to stand up for what’s right or resign.
The bland flavour of Cyril Ramaphosa….
