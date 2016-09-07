The DA is off to a good start with cutting unnecessary expenses and promising to root out corruption. John recounts similar gestures made in the past by other leaders but also points out the importance of sustaining these gestures with consistency
First Impressions Matter but so Second and Third Ones
