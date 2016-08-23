Sugar Tax it!

23 August 2016 10:05 AM

With diabetes being the second leading cause of death in South Africa and the consumption of fizzy drinks on the rise, responses to Finance Minister Pravin’s Gordhan’s announcement of a sugar-tax have been predictably mixed, with critics claiming that the tax won’t have any impact on sugar consumption, that it discriminates against the poor and that it will lead to job losses. Is there a benefit in a sugar tax? Professor Karen Hofman, Director of the PRICELESS SA at the Wits School of Public Health breaks down the argument.