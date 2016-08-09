Nikiwe Bikitsha (standing in for John Robbie) comments about economic inequality that still sees women paid much less than their male counterparts in the workplace. She believes that equal pay would provide women with security and most significantly, freedom.
Gender parity still a struggle for many women in the workplace
