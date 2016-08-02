John Robbie commented about the reform of once-notorious gangster, Mthembeni Robert Khuboni, who was tied to controversial political figure, Sifiso Nkabonde. He spent a number of years behind bars and has now (18 years later) come back to Richmond to get involved in efforts to heal the community ridden in political killings.
The reform of Khuboni
