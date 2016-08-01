John comments that voter apathy has no place in this election, particularly for the youth – as it is their future. He points out that Mandela and many other activists died for people to have the right to cast this vote. Go out and vote!
Why the youth must go out and cast their vote…
|
Is South Africa’s political situation so bad that it poses a global risk?
|
5 January 2017 9:24 AM
|
4 January 2017 9:33 AM
|
Are we doing our children any favours with a 20% concession?
|
3 January 2017 9:32 AM
|
29 December 2016 11:05 AM
|
15 December 2016 11:32 AM
|
14 December 2016 10:27 AM
|
9 December 2016 11:26 AM
|
8 December 2016 10:19 AM
|
7 December 2016 9:29 AM
|
6 December 2016 9:56 AM