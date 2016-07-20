John comments about the mood in the world in the world. He says he’s picked up on pessimism, paranoia due to all the violence in countries like France and the rise of populist political candidates. John says that in fact, the world has always been mad.
Has the world gone mad?
|
Is South Africa’s political situation so bad that it poses a global risk?
|
5 January 2017 9:24 AM
|
4 January 2017 9:33 AM
|
Are we doing our children any favours with a 20% concession?
|
3 January 2017 9:32 AM
|
29 December 2016 11:05 AM
|
15 December 2016 11:32 AM
|
14 December 2016 10:27 AM
|
9 December 2016 11:26 AM
|
8 December 2016 10:19 AM
|
7 December 2016 9:29 AM
|
6 December 2016 9:56 AM