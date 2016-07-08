LGBTIQ rights before all political expediency

8 July 2016 10:32 AM

Comment on the issue of tolerance of people with different sexual orientation. John comments about UN ambassador, Nozipho Mxakato-Diseko’s reckless opinions around this issues on Redi’s show yesterday took us back. We need to uphold our constitution above political expediency. The rights of the LGBTIQ community are still important and need us to raise the alarm on hate crimes.