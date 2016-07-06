UDM leader Bantu Holomisa has lodged a complaint with the office of the Public Protector about allegations that the ANC received political funding from workers pension money, to which the ANC and PIC denied. John said the Public Protector needs to investigate the allegations without fear and favour.
