What is Mbeki up to?

John’s comment was on the series of letters former President Thabo Mbeki has written in which he claims he had never implicated Mathews Phosa, Cyril Ramaphosa and Tokyo Sexwale in a plot to remove him, and his latest on Jeremy Cronin apologizing for falsehoods he made about the NEC and suppression of dissenting views. John questions the timing of these letters.
