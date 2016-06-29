Does 702land really live in fear?

John Robbie comments about the agenda set by headlines of some newspapers… sometimes misleading by being sensational. John spoke to the amplification of fear, driven by headlines like the one The Times newspaper had saying “fear rules Joburg”… John asks 702landers if they indeed live in fear, as insinuated.
