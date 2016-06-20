How the Springboks turned the game around in the second half. The real hero is Warren Whitley and how he played; especially how he motivated his team mates. Goes to show that the pursuit of excellence can turn around things, especially with the issues we have around leadership.
The greatest comeback since Lazarus
|
Is South Africa’s political situation so bad that it poses a global risk?
|
5 January 2017 9:24 AM
|
4 January 2017 9:33 AM
|
Are we doing our children any favours with a 20% concession?
|
3 January 2017 9:32 AM
|
29 December 2016 11:05 AM
|
15 December 2016 11:32 AM
|
14 December 2016 10:27 AM
|
9 December 2016 11:26 AM
|
8 December 2016 10:19 AM
|
7 December 2016 9:29 AM
|
6 December 2016 9:56 AM