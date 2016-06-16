John comments about the disappointing state of current education and the legacy of 16 June 1976. He says we should use this day to find constructive ways to continue the fight to improve education standards in South Africa.
An emotional youth day… Education was the biggest lesson. Has it been learnt?
|
Is South Africa’s political situation so bad that it poses a global risk?
|
5 January 2017 9:24 AM
|
4 January 2017 9:33 AM
|
Are we doing our children any favours with a 20% concession?
|
3 January 2017 9:32 AM
|
29 December 2016 11:05 AM
|
15 December 2016 11:32 AM
|
14 December 2016 10:27 AM
|
9 December 2016 11:26 AM
|
8 December 2016 10:19 AM
|
7 December 2016 9:29 AM
|
6 December 2016 9:56 AM