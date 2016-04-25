Julius Malema’s interview with Al Jazeera about being willing to take up arms against the government (if they respond violently). Stephen’s not surprised by Julius’ war talk, just political party looking for votes. Political party votes has never been more valuable than now.
Stephen Grootes’ comment on Malema’s interview with Al Jazeera:
Is South Africa’s political situation so bad that it poses a global risk?
Are we doing our children any favours with a 20% concession?
