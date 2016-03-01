It’s not all doom and gloom as John comments on a recent research released by the IRR and how their finding actually shows South Africans have more tolerance towards members of the other race than previously perceived.
Research from Institute of Race Relations
|
Is South Africa’s political situation so bad that it poses a global risk?
|
5 January 2017 9:24 AM
|
4 January 2017 9:33 AM
|
Are we doing our children any favours with a 20% concession?
|
3 January 2017 9:32 AM
|
29 December 2016 11:05 AM
|
15 December 2016 11:32 AM
|
14 December 2016 10:27 AM
|
9 December 2016 11:26 AM
|
8 December 2016 10:19 AM
|
7 December 2016 9:29 AM
|
6 December 2016 9:56 AM