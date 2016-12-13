Education Crisis Addressed at Indaba

13 December 2016 9:24 AM

The department is currently holding a three day maths indaba in Pretoria which is aimed at coming up with ways to address the problem in the public schooling system. Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga told the Indaba that government has begun to accept that there is a crisis in the teaching and learning of mathematics in South Africa. Bobby Soobrayan, Independent Education Consultant talks about the urgent intervention needed.