The Best of John Robbie

Transport Road Safety


The Transport Department says it has maximised the number of police on national roads this festive season. Police have a strong presence on various highways, including the N1 north towards Limpopo, the N1 towards Cape Town and the N3 in Durban. The department says law enforcement will be ensuring drivers abide by all the rules of the road. Spokesperson Ismael Mnisi says both pedestrians and drivers should avoid anything that could put their lives in danger. “We have maximised our visibility and would like to warn all motorists to ensure to make sure their vehicles are road worthy and they adhere to the rules of the road.

City of Joburg on Jozi@Work contractual issues

City of Joburg on Jozi@Work contractual issues

6 January 2017 11:04 AM
Post Office responds to outrage over changes at Joburg International Mail Centre

Post Office responds to outrage over changes at Joburg International Mail Centre

6 January 2017 11:02 AM
Matric maths results are mediocre

Matric maths results are mediocre

5 January 2017 9:29 AM
Group copying allegations ahead of 2017 matric results

Group copying allegations ahead of 2017 matric results

4 January 2017 9:58 AM
ANC not chuffed with Msimanga's visit to Taipei

ANC not chuffed with Msimanga's visit to Taipei

3 January 2017 8:13 AM
The A list

The A list

30 December 2016 10:19 AM
Reflections on sterling IEB matric results

Reflections on sterling IEB matric results

30 December 2016 10:07 AM
Prank calls to Gauteng 10111

Prank calls to Gauteng 10111

30 December 2016 8:21 AM
The state of SA’s water levels

The state of SA’s water levels

29 December 2016 10:29 AM
Bottle2Build tackles SA's shortage of classrooms

Bottle2Build tackles SA's shortage of classrooms

29 December 2016 9:11 AM
Features
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
Random Acts of Kindness with Dis-Chem
Random Acts of Kindness with Dis-Chem

Nominate a charity that you feel is in desperate need of help.
State Capture Inquiry
State Capture Inquiry

Everything you need to know about the State Capture Inquiry.
#Change4Cancer
#Change4Cancer

Cancer survivor Xolani Gwala on how medication and care can be made accessible to all and it doesn't need to be a death sentence.
2018 Nedbank Business Accelerator
2018 Nedbank Business Accelerator

Helping successful, established entrepreneurs take their businesses to the next level.
Win
The Nedbank Franchise Business Breakfast with 702
The Nedbank Franchise Business Breakfast with 702

The Nedbank Franchise Business Breakfast on 702.
The BizQuiz with Mercantile Bank
The BizQuiz with Mercantile Bank

Test your business knowledge in the Biz Quiz.
Submit your questions for the Dis-Chem Brain of 702 in 2019
Submit your questions for the Dis-Chem Brain of 702 in 2019

The Dis-Chem Brain of 702 is back and it’s the perfect opportunity to prove your brainpower!
We’d love to meet you!
We’d love to meet you!

Experience the thrill of live talk radio as it happens!
EWN Headlines
Family says there are discrepancies surrounding info on how Yadhana Jadoo died
Family says there are discrepancies surrounding info on how Yadhana Jadoo died

Yadhana Jadoo died in Cairo earlier this year while she was on a fellowship programme as a guest of the Egyptian government and the African Journalists Union.

HHP’s ex-partner, mother of their son dies
HHP’s ex-partner, mother of their son dies

Family spokesperson Nkululeko Ncana has confirmed Lerato Khanye passed away on Monday morning at a Johannesburg hospital.
8 nabbed for possession of lion bones, tiger skin
8 nabbed for possession of lion bones, tiger skin

The authorities seized large machines at a farm outside Klerksdorp as well where it's alleged the animals were slaughtered.
Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us