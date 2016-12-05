State of Capture Unconstitutional? ( S.Grootes)

President Jacob Zuma has launched his court case to set aside the public protector's State of Capture report on the grounds it was unconstitutional, arguing that the remedial action violates the separation of power doctrine. Director of the Centre for Constitutional Rights, Phephelaphi Dube, talks about how this matter should be dealt with?
