The ANC national executive committee did not support calls for President Jacob Zuma to step down. What does this mean for the future of the ruling party and the country? Sipho Pityana, Convener of the Save SA campaign speaks to Stephen how he feels about this decision and what awaits SA.
NEC says Zuma Stays
6 January 2017 11:04 AM
