President Zuma has said that no one, no matter what position they hold, can instruct him to establish a commission or dictate what process should be followed. This is response to an anti-corruption watchdog calling for a judicial inquiry into alleged influence-peddling in his government. Political analyst Ralph Mathekga shares his views on what the President said.
No One has the Right! ( S.GROOTES)
6 January 2017 11:04 AM
