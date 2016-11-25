Moody’s To Decide SA’s Credit Fate ( S.GROOTES)

South Africa's under the spotlight as two ratings agencies prepare to announce their revised assessment of the country's debt. While the outcome is uncertain, any downgrade could spell disaster for the ailing economy. What will the decision be? Dr. Azar Jammine, Chief Economist at Econometrix gives his forecast.
