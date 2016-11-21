EFF leader Julius Malema is in hot water for telling people to grab land. And now Afriforum and Afribusiness are planning to take Malema to court to interdict him from inciting people to grab land. Professor Cousins from the University of the Western Cape talks about the state of play with the land redistribution programme.
Land Issue SA's latest Hot Potato
