Impact of South Africa leaving the ICC

25 October 2016 10:13 AM

Justice Minister Michael Masutha has reiterated South Africa’s decision to withdraw from the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court saying the Rome Statute hinders the country’s ability to offer diplomatic immunity’. This despite widespread criticism of the move and the DA now having approached Concourt to have the decision declared illegal. Professor Christopher Landsberg, Chair of African Diplomacy at UJ talks about the far-ranging effects of this decision.