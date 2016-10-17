Guptas Under Scrutiny Once More

17 October 2016 9:56 AM

Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan on Friday launched a declaratory application in the High Court in Pretoria revealing billions of rand in suspicious Gupta banking transactions. The EFF have announced on Sunday that it plans to open a criminal case against the Guptas and the directors of their companies. What are the implications of this court application? Investigative journalist at News24 Pieter-Louis Myburgh and EWN Senior Reporter Stephen Grootes explain the entire story once more.