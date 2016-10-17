Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan on Friday launched a declaratory application in the High Court in Pretoria revealing billions of rand in suspicious Gupta banking transactions. The EFF have announced on Sunday that it plans to open a criminal case against the Guptas and the directors of their companies. What are the implications of this court application? Investigative journalist at News24 Pieter-Louis Myburgh and EWN Senior Reporter Stephen Grootes explain the entire story once more.
Guptas Under Scrutiny Once More
|
6 January 2017 11:04 AM
|
Post Office responds to outrage over changes at Joburg International Mail Centre
|
6 January 2017 11:02 AM
|
5 January 2017 9:29 AM
|
4 January 2017 9:58 AM
|
3 January 2017 8:13 AM
|
30 December 2016 10:19 AM
|
30 December 2016 10:07 AM
|
30 December 2016 8:21 AM
|
29 December 2016 10:29 AM
|
29 December 2016 9:11 AM