SA Finance Minister to answer to fraud charges

12 October 2016 10:08 AM

South African Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan was summoned to appear in court on fraud charges next month, the latest twist in a struggle with President Jacob Zuma that could cause South Africa’s credit rating to be downgraded to junk. The Finance Minister has hit back saying the timing of the charges ahead of his mid-term budget need to be questioned. Political Analyst Judith February explains the implications of this decision on how the country is run.