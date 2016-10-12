South African Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan was summoned to appear in court on fraud charges next month, the latest twist in a struggle with President Jacob Zuma that could cause South Africa’s credit rating to be downgraded to junk. The Finance Minister has hit back saying the timing of the charges ahead of his mid-term budget need to be questioned. Political Analyst Judith February explains the implications of this decision on how the country is run.
SA Finance Minister to answer to fraud charges
|
6 January 2017 11:04 AM
|
Post Office responds to outrage over changes at Joburg International Mail Centre
|
6 January 2017 11:02 AM
|
5 January 2017 9:29 AM
|
4 January 2017 9:58 AM
|
3 January 2017 8:13 AM
|
30 December 2016 10:19 AM
|
30 December 2016 10:07 AM
|
30 December 2016 8:21 AM
|
29 December 2016 10:29 AM
|
29 December 2016 9:11 AM