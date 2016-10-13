Moreletapark Hostages Released

13 October 2016 9:43 AM

The police negotiators have secured the safe release of five hostages, including two police officers, who were being held by a gunman in Moreletapark in Pretoria.We speak to Professor Jaco Barkhuizen, Associate Professor at the Department of Criminology and Criminal Justice at the University of Limpopo about different hostage scenarios, the priorities of a negotiator and how you can survive a hostage situation.