The police negotiators have secured the safe release of five hostages, including two police officers, who were being held by a gunman in Moreletapark in Pretoria.We speak to Professor Jaco Barkhuizen, Associate Professor at the Department of Criminology and Criminal Justice at the University of Limpopo about different hostage scenarios, the priorities of a negotiator and how you can survive a hostage situation.
Moreletapark Hostages Released
|
6 January 2017 11:04 AM
|
Post Office responds to outrage over changes at Joburg International Mail Centre
|
6 January 2017 11:02 AM
|
5 January 2017 9:29 AM
|
4 January 2017 9:58 AM
|
3 January 2017 8:13 AM
|
30 December 2016 10:19 AM
|
30 December 2016 10:07 AM
|
30 December 2016 8:21 AM
|
29 December 2016 10:29 AM
|
29 December 2016 9:11 AM