Hlaudi Untouchable

26 September 2016 9:45 AM

After losing his appeal case, it is reported that SABC’s Hlaudi Motsoeneng this week scored himself a massive R11.4 million bonus and managed to hold on to his job despite current controversy. How does corporate governance work? Is this a case of corporate governance failure? Is the SABC facing a corporate governance crisis? William Bird, Executive Director, Media Monitoring Africa gives his take on the story