Fees Still on

20 September 2016 9:54 AM

The Minister announced that Universities must individually determine their own fee hikes, but must not increase more than 8% for the year of 2017, but University students have rejected this announcing demanding free education. Is the Minister’s announcement the right approach? What funding model is needed? Ahmed Essop, Research Associate in Higher Education Policy and Planning at the Ali Mazrui Centre for Higher Education Studies, University of Johannesburg chats to John.