On Monday a US Convoy was attacked in the city of Aleppo in Syria as the United Nations prepares to discuss the failed Syrian ceasefire. How does this impact on the brokered ceasefire deal? Na’eem Jeenah, Director of the Afro Middle East Centre, breaks down the current status in the war-torn country.
No end in sight for Syrian Conflict
6 January 2017 11:04 AM
