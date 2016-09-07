Yesterday, the Helen Suzman Foundation, as friends of the court, together with Robert McBride, asked the Constitutional Court to confirm the High Court’s ruling which, in a unanimous judgement, ruled in their favour, thereby enforcing IPID’s autonomy. Piet Olivier, Legal Researcher at the Helen Suzman Foundation, explains the relevance of this ruling.
McBride Vindicated in ConCourt
