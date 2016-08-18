No Coalitions…Some Coalitions…Now what?

18 August 2016 10:12 AM

DA leader Mmusi Maimane has announced they have entered into coalition agreements with COPE, UDM, ACDP, Freedom Front Plus and IFP, while the EFF said it will not be entering in any coalition agreements but will vote for the DA in the key metros. Political Analyst Ralph Mathekga takes listeners through these decisions, what it means for electing the mayors and council, if it is a smart move by the EFF to abstain from a coalition and if it is in the interest of smaller parties to enter a coalition with the DA.