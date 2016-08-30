In a bitter public spat, Treasury has accused Eskom of resisting efforts by Treasury to co-operate with the process of reviewing the power utility’s coal contracts, but Eskom denied yesterday that it was blocking a Treasury investigation into coal contracts with Tegeta. John spoke to Treasury Chief Procurement Officer, Kenneth Brown about this matter.
Treasury vs Eskom
Post Office responds to outrage over changes at Joburg International Mail Centre
