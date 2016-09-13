Treasury confirmed yesterday that President Jacob Zuma has finally paid back R7.8-million - a portion of the tax money spent on installing non-security features at his Nkandla homestead in rural KwaZulu-Natal. We speak to Deputy Finance Minister Mcebisi Jonas about his department’s challenges with SOEs, fending off state capture and accusations of having too much power.
Treasury Hard at Work
