The police top brass will release its annual crime stats today several months after Police Commissioner Lt-Gen Khomotso Phahlane introduced his back-to-basics programme and restructured the police. Head of Governance, Crime and Justice at the Institute for Security Studies, Gareth Newham spoke to John about the effect that the restructure has had on the latest crime stats.
Back-to-basics gets a nod
Post Office responds to outrage over changes at Joburg International Mail Centre
