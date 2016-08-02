Vuwani shutdown continues…

Des van Rooyen, Minister of Cooperative Governance & Traditional Affairs, spoke to John about the shutdown in Vuwani and residents remaining resolute that they will boycott the elections. Special voting in Vuwani will only start today and it will be the first time in South African history that the army will been deployed at voting stations, should the National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure decide to do so.
