The Best of John Robbie

Vuwani shutdown continues…


Des van Rooyen, Minister of Cooperative Governance & Traditional Affairs, spoke to John about the shutdown in Vuwani and residents remaining resolute that they will boycott the elections. Special voting in Vuwani will only start today and it will be the first time in South African history that the army will been deployed at voting stations, should the National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure decide to do so.

City of Joburg on Jozi@Work contractual issues

City of Joburg on Jozi@Work contractual issues

6 January 2017 11:04 AM
Post Office responds to outrage over changes at Joburg International Mail Centre

Post Office responds to outrage over changes at Joburg International Mail Centre

6 January 2017 11:02 AM
Matric maths results are mediocre

Matric maths results are mediocre

5 January 2017 9:29 AM
Group copying allegations ahead of 2017 matric results

Group copying allegations ahead of 2017 matric results

4 January 2017 9:58 AM
ANC not chuffed with Msimanga's visit to Taipei

ANC not chuffed with Msimanga's visit to Taipei

3 January 2017 8:13 AM
The A list

The A list

30 December 2016 10:19 AM
Reflections on sterling IEB matric results

Reflections on sterling IEB matric results

30 December 2016 10:07 AM
Prank calls to Gauteng 10111

Prank calls to Gauteng 10111

30 December 2016 8:21 AM
The state of SA’s water levels

The state of SA’s water levels

29 December 2016 10:29 AM
Bottle2Build tackles SA's shortage of classrooms

Bottle2Build tackles SA's shortage of classrooms

29 December 2016 9:11 AM
Features
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
Random Acts of Kindness with Dis-Chem
Random Acts of Kindness with Dis-Chem

Nominate a charity that you feel is in desperate need of help.
State Capture Inquiry
State Capture Inquiry

Everything you need to know about the State Capture Inquiry.
#Change4Cancer
#Change4Cancer

Cancer survivor Xolani Gwala on how medication and care can be made accessible to all and it doesn't need to be a death sentence.
2018 Nedbank Business Accelerator
2018 Nedbank Business Accelerator

Helping successful, established entrepreneurs take their businesses to the next level.
Win
The Nedbank Franchise Business Breakfast with 702
The Nedbank Franchise Business Breakfast with 702

The Nedbank Franchise Business Breakfast on 702.
The BizQuiz with Mercantile Bank
The BizQuiz with Mercantile Bank

Test your business knowledge in the Biz Quiz.
Submit your questions for the Dis-Chem Brain of 702 in 2019
Submit your questions for the Dis-Chem Brain of 702 in 2019

The Dis-Chem Brain of 702 is back and it’s the perfect opportunity to prove your brainpower!
We’d love to meet you!
We’d love to meet you!

Experience the thrill of live talk radio as it happens!
EWN Headlines
SAA needs R7.5bn in working capital from next month
SAA needs R7.5bn in working capital from next month

SAA is expected to make a R5.2 billion loss in the 2019 financial year and another R1.9 billion in 2020 before swinging into profit a year later, the presentation showed.
Matheba to pay R30k admission guilt fine in tax case
Matheba to pay R30k admission guilt fine in tax case

The matter relates to unpaid taxes dating back to 2007.

Funeral parlour offers to help family of grade 1 boy stabbed to death at school
Funeral parlour offers to help family of grade 1 boy stabbed to death at school

A funeral service provider has offered to repatriate the body of a grade 1 pupil killed at his school back to Zimbabwe and pay for the funeral service.
Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us