Resident and local activist, Thabo Mopasi speaks to John Robbie about the incomplete Alex Heritage Centre, which he has been involved in doing research for. He is a staunch ANC supporter but concedes that the ANC has done nothing to improve the lives of the people of Alex.
Alex Heritage Centre and the seven year wait for local residents…
|
6 January 2017 11:04 AM
|
Post Office responds to outrage over changes at Joburg International Mail Centre
|
6 January 2017 11:02 AM
|
5 January 2017 9:29 AM
|
4 January 2017 9:58 AM
|
3 January 2017 8:13 AM
|
30 December 2016 10:19 AM
|
30 December 2016 10:07 AM
|
30 December 2016 8:21 AM
|
29 December 2016 10:29 AM
|
29 December 2016 9:11 AM