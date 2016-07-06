South Africa has had a rough week of political scandals

The ANC's National Executive Committee is set to get underway in Pretoria during what has been a turbulent time for the ANC as allegations that the politically connected Gupta family, said to be close to President Jacob Zuma, were making Cabinet jobs offers to party members. John reflects on all that has transpired and wonders what awaits the country next week.
