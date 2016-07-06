Thuli Madonsela is no stranger to budget fights, which is what took place on Tuesday in parliament. John takes this opportunity to reflect on who is going to step in her shoes, and continue fighting her fights when her term comes to an end October.
Who is the next Public Protector?
|
6 January 2017 11:04 AM
|
Post Office responds to outrage over changes at Joburg International Mail Centre
|
6 January 2017 11:02 AM
|
5 January 2017 9:29 AM
|
4 January 2017 9:58 AM
|
3 January 2017 8:13 AM
|
30 December 2016 10:19 AM
|
30 December 2016 10:07 AM
|
30 December 2016 8:21 AM
|
29 December 2016 10:29 AM
|
29 December 2016 9:11 AM