The much anticipated National Executive Meeting over the weekend resulted in a statement that affirms confidence in President Zuma. This despite allegations of the Gupta family appointing ministers, critiques sternly warning against ‘state capture’, and the many fiascos before that.
And the NEC says…
|
6 January 2017 11:04 AM
|
Post Office responds to outrage over changes at Joburg International Mail Centre
|
6 January 2017 11:02 AM
|
5 January 2017 9:29 AM
|
4 January 2017 9:58 AM
|
3 January 2017 8:13 AM
|
30 December 2016 10:19 AM
|
30 December 2016 10:07 AM
|
30 December 2016 8:21 AM
|
29 December 2016 10:29 AM
|
29 December 2016 9:11 AM