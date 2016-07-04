Renewed clashes in and around Wau, in the northwest of South Sudan, have forced thousands of civilians to flee in fear. The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) is seriously concerned by the immediate humanitarian consequences on the civilian population.
South Sudan: New fighting forces thousands of civilians to flee
